Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 316,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,583. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

