Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 35,119,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,326,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

