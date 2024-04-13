Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

