Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. 2,183,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

