Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 178,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

