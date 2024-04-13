Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $239.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

