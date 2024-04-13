First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

