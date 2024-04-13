First Personal Financial Services Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

