First Personal Financial Services Sells 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.51 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

