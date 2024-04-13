Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

