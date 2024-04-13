Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,044 shares of company stock worth $63,106,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.63. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

