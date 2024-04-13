Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

