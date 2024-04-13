Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

