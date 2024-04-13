Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 402 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.