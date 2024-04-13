Friedenthal Financial Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $110.89 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.