Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 377 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.