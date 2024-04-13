Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.