Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

