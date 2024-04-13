Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

