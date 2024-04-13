Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,062 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

