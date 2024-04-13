Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $367.35 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

