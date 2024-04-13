Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.35 and its 200-day moving average is $435.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

