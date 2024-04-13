NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4,634.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.87. 230,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.82. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.