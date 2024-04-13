LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 140,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 220,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 178.51%.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

