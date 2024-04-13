Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Shares Down 4%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

