Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

