NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $246.99. The company had a trading volume of 699,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

