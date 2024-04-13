Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Trading Up 0.1%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 4,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of 419.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.93 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,371.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

See Also

