PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading Up 0.6%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 12,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWUP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

