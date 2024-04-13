ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shot up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64. 2,878,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 540,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in ProKidney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

