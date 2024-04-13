MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.7%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.32. 70,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 68,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

