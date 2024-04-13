Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825,474 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 814,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

