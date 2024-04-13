Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.8%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 8,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

