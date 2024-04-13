Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Down 8.6%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Alpha Copper Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Alpha Copper Company Profile

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship properties are Indata property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering an area of 3,189 hectares; and Okeover Property that consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 4,614 hectares in British Columbia, Canada.

