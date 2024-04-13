Essex LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.09 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

