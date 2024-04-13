Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $212.60

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.60 and traded as high as $238.44. Cencora shares last traded at $235.64, with a volume of 808,634 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.22.

Cencora Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at $4,888,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cencora by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $5,947,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

