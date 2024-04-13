Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Rises By 37.5%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,489. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
Forafric Global Company Profile
