Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Rises By 37.5%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,489. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.