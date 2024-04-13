AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.35. 26,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,138. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

