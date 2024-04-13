Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 2,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

