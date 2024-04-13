Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Airship AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Airship AI by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of AISP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 418,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,888. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

