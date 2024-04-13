AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGNCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.85. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,095. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

