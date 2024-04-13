Governance OHM One Day Volume Hits $153,999.90 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $153,999.90 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $3,274.70 or 0.04852590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
