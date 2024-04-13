Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $239.27 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $239.27 million and $28.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

