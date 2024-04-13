Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

