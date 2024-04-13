Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,448. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

