Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 283.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 571,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

