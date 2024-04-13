Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 800 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 3,156,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

