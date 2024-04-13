Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. The company had a trading volume of 417,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,343. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

