Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

