NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vistra worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE VST traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. 4,264,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

